Man seriously injured in early morning shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh Police Vehicle File footage of a Pittsburgh Police vehicle.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police say a man was shot early Sunday morning in the city’s South Side.

According to Pittsburgh Police, officers patrolling the South Side Entertainment District heard several gunshots around 2:30 a.m. from the intersection of E. Carson Street and S. 17th Street.

Officers located a man in his early 30s at the intersection with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was conscious and able to speak with the responding officers before medics took him to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police says officers found the crime scene nearby, so the Mobile Crime Unit responded to collect and process evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

