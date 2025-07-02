Watch the City of Pittsburgh Independence Day fireworks exclusively on Channel 11

The City of Pittsburgh will host its Independence Day Celebration on Friday.

The celebration will take place on the North Shore Great Lawn and at the Grandview Park Band Stand from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and will of course include fireworks.

If you can’t make it out to see the fireworks in person, you can watch from the comfort of your own home exclusively on WPXI starting at 9 p.m., both on Channel 11 and in our WPXI Now streaming apps and on WPXI.com.

Fireworks are set to go off at 9:35 p.m.

