Watch for ticket scams as Penguins-Flyers playoff game approaches, Pennsylvania AG warns

PITTSBURGH — As the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Round 1 playoff game against the Philadelphia Flyers approaches, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday and the office’s Bureau of Consumer Protection are warning of ticket scams.

“Scammers will take advantage of high-demand sports matchups by selling fake tickets and merchandise. I encourage everyone to pause before making purchases, and follow the tips from my Bureau of Consumer Protection so you can enjoy the playoffs,” Sunday said in a press release.

The AG’s office is asking consumers to consider the following tips:

Watch the websites you visit . As a consumer, you should not click on banner ads or pop-ups on a legitimate website that may take you to a third party website. You lose all protections and guarantees once you leave a legitimate website in favor of discounted tickets or other promises somewhere else.

. As a consumer, you should not click on banner ads or pop-ups on a legitimate website that may take you to a third party website. You lose all protections and guarantees once you leave a legitimate website in favor of discounted tickets or other promises somewhere else. Review your cart before checking out when purchasing tickets through a website. Some online ticket resale platforms may charge fees at checkout. Review your purchase prior to hitting the final checkout button for any additional charges and fees added to the final purchase price.

when purchasing tickets through a website. Some online ticket resale platforms may charge fees at checkout. Review your purchase prior to hitting the final checkout button for any additional charges and fees added to the final purchase price. Be cautious of using search engines to find potential ticket sellers . Less reputable websites offering ticket sales will ramp up advertising before events like the playoffs, increasing their website traffic. Stick to websites you are familiar with, and read the URL of the website you visit. Scam artists often make minor changes to an actual website’s URL to bring a false sense of legitimacy to the website – a practice known as spoofing. Look for spelling or grammatical mistakes – a tip-off to fake websites.

. Less reputable websites offering ticket sales will ramp up advertising before events like the playoffs, increasing their website traffic. Stick to websites you are familiar with, and read the URL of the website you visit. Scam artists often make minor changes to an actual website’s URL to bring a false sense of legitimacy to the website – a practice known as spoofing. Look for spelling or grammatical mistakes – a tip-off to fake websites. Avoid buying tickets from someone you have not met. Do not buy tickets from a seller you don’t know. Always try to conduct any ticket purchase in a safe, well lit area. Consumers can also search for “Safe Transaction Locations” online. Police stations provide an environment for safe transactions.

Do not buy tickets from a seller you don’t know. Always try to conduct any ticket purchase in a safe, well lit area. Consumers can also search for “Safe Transaction Locations” online. Police stations provide an environment for safe transactions. Be wary of sellers asking for payment in gift cards, money orders, cryptocurrency or wire transfers , especially over the phone. Consumers should use their credit cards when possible to protect themselves from scammers and fraud.

, especially over the phone. Consumers should use their credit cards when possible to protect themselves from scammers and fraud. Trust your common sense. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. This is especially true with travel packages that promise airfare, accommodations, and tickets at incredibly low prices. Do your homework and investigate the seller before buying.

The Bureau of Consumer Protection also advises that if you have made an unfulfilled purchase with your credit card, to contact the credit card company and dispute the charge as soon as possible.

If you believe you have been a victim of a ticket, travel service, or merchandise scam can file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting www.attorneygeneral.gov, by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or by calling 1-800-441-2555.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group