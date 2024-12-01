Water main break causes icy conditions in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A water main break caused icy conditions in West Mifflin on Sunday.

According to West Mifflin Borough officials, the break happened on Main Entrance Drive and Lebanon Road.

The roads quickly became icy in the cold temperatures.

The water main was eight inches and resulted in 11 PAWC customers losing water service. As of 2:00 p.m., officials said they expected that service to be restored Sunday evening.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use caution while traveling in either direction on Lebanon Road.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group