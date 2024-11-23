Water main break causes road closure in Mount Washington

PITTSBURGH — Crews are making repairs at the site of a water main break in Mount Washington.

Pittsburgh Water officials said a 12-inch water main broke on Woodruff Street Friday evening.

The Wabash Tunnel was closed due to flooding as a result of the break, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said. It has since reopened.

The Wabash Tunnel is closed due to flooding in the area. — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) November 22, 2024

The break is now isolated and the only closure remaining is on Woodruff Street.

Pittsburgh Police are on the scene working to help direct traffic. Crews are working to open the road to one lane of traffic.

No residents in the area are without service, Pittsburgh Water said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

