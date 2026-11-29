It’s a chilly and frosty start to the day with temperatures near freezing across much of the area. Despite the cold start, we’ll finish warmer today with highs into the mid-50s!

Clouds will be on the increase, but little to no rain is expected until closer to this evening. There can be a few showers late this afternoon well north of Pittsburgh, but the steadiest rain won’t kick in until closer to 7 or 8 p.m.

Most of us will see around or a little over a half inch of rain through early Monday morning. Behind the front, winds could gust to 30-40 mph around sunrise with breezy conditions lasting into the afternoon. It will be much cooler tomorrow with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

The weather will improve toward mid-week with increasing amounts of sun and temperatures rebounding yet again. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be nearing 60!

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