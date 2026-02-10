Water main break leaves street frozen in Hill District

PITTSBURGH — Part of a road in the Hill District is frozen after a water main break.

Pittsburgh Water said a water main broke on the 600 block of Perry Street on Monday.

Crews are working to make repairs and they are expected to wrap up at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Residents who live in the area are without water in the meantime.

Water is no longer flowing down the street, but ice formed from what came out earlier.

