Water main break in Peters Township sends water shooting into air

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A water main break early Friday sent water shooting into the air in Washington County.

The break is in the 300 block of McCombs Road in Peters Township.

A portion of the road is buckled, and a couple told Channel 11 the water caused damage to their home.

The water has since been shut off. It’s unclear how many people are impacted.

We’ve reached out to American Water for more information, but have not yet heard back.

