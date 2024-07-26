Water main break reduces lanes on Route 51 in Uniontown

Local

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A water main break has Route 51 in Uniontown down to one lane.

Connellsville mayor Greg Lincoln posted on Facebook that there is a 12-inch water main break on Route 51 southbound.

Fayette County 911 said the break was reported at 2:21 a.m. At the time, all southbound lanes were closed from Upper Middle Town Road to Smith Road.

Our crew at the scene said one lane has since reopened while the other remains closed.

Officials said there’s no estimate of how long the break will take to repair.

