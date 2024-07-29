Water main break road closes road, several businesses in Upper St. Clair

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — A water main break caused several businesses and a road to close in Upper St. Clair early Monday morning.

The Township of Upper St. Clair’s Facebook page said township offices, the Upper St. Clair Library and the McLaughlin Run Activity Center (MAC) are closed until further notice.

McLaughlin Run Road is closed from Panther Pass to Truxton Drive due to a water main break near the Township Building.

There’s no word on the exact location of the water main break or if any homes in the area are affected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

