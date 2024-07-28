Local

Man’s eye grazed after shots fired in Sheraden

By WPXI.com News Staff

Man’s eye grazed after shots fired in Sheraden A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting incident in Sheraden.

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting incident in Sheraden.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to Narcissus Avenue and Bergman Street at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday after a ShotSpotter reported multiple rounds.

They found a man nearby, at the 600 block of Hillsboro Street, who was suffering from a graze-type wound or laceration to his eye.

Investigators say he was alert and told officers that someone shot at him after getting out of a vehicle while he was walking his dog. He said the vehicle then left the area.

Police went to the original area where the shots were fired and said they found some shell casings. A vehicle and a house were also damaged by bullets in that area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘It feels really out of nowhere’: Patrons stunned by closure of popular Robinson Township restaurant
  • PA Attorney General files lawsuit against local contractor accused of not completing work
  • Bethel Park School District mourns death of beloved high school teacher
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh Regional Transit takes first step to replacing all T light rail cars with $750M project
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read