Man’s eye grazed after shots fired in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting incident in Sheraden.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to Narcissus Avenue and Bergman Street at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday after a ShotSpotter reported multiple rounds.

They found a man nearby, at the 600 block of Hillsboro Street, who was suffering from a graze-type wound or laceration to his eye.

Investigators say he was alert and told officers that someone shot at him after getting out of a vehicle while he was walking his dog. He said the vehicle then left the area.

Police went to the original area where the shots were fired and said they found some shell casings. A vehicle and a house were also damaged by bullets in that area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police.

