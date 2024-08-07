Water main break shuts down Butler road

BUTLER, Pa. — A water main break shut down a road in Butler early Wednesday morning.

Butler County dispatchers said police noticed a water main break on West New Castle Road in the City of Butler just before 3 a.m.

Dispatchers said West New Castle Road is closed between Pillow Street and Hansen Avenue.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania American Water.

