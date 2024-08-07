Local

Water main break shuts down Butler road

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Water main break shuts down Butler road Water main break shuts down Butler road

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BUTLER, Pa. — A water main break shut down a road in Butler early Wednesday morning.

Butler County dispatchers said police noticed a water main break on West New Castle Road in the City of Butler just before 3 a.m.

Dispatchers said West New Castle Road is closed between Pillow Street and Hansen Avenue.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania American Water.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro releases statement after Kamala Harris chooses VP running mated
  • Bunola boaters concerned about planned dam demolition project along Monongahela River
  • Truck goes several hundred feet over hillside in Munhall
  • VIDEO: Man dies after being hit by train in Monaca
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read