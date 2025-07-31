Water main break shuts down part of road in South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH — A water main break has shut down a portion of a main road in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes.

The break happened in the 1700 block of Arlington Avenue around 4 a.m.

An officer on scene told Channel 11 the road here was just paved after multiple other breaks in the same area.

The water has since been shut off, and the part of the road is closed off until repairs are made

We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Water for more information, but have not yet heard back.

