Water in some Butler County communities safe but smelly, Pennsylvania American Water officials say

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water officials are assuring certain Butler County customers that their water is safe, but it might be a bit smelly.

In a Wednesday notice, officials said hot weather and elevated nutrient levels have caused an algae growth in Lake Oneida, a key water source for many local communities.

The naturally occurring algae — which is a microscopic plant — can create a harmless, earthy odor or musty taste.

Officials said customers in these communities may notice the change in their water: City of Butler; boroughs of East Butler and Saxonburg, and parts of Butler, Center, Oakland, Penn and Summit townships.

Despite the change, the water is still safe to drink and continues to meet all environmental standards, officials said. Additional activated carbon is being used to reduce the taste and odor impacts.

If you have any questions, you can call Pennsylvania American Water’s Customer Service Organization at 1-800-565-7292.

To see a map of the affected area, click here.

