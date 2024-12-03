Water system in Conway to be shut off for waterline replacement

CONWAY, Pa. — Some residents in Conway will have their water shut off so crews can work on a waterline replacement.

Officials said residents and businesses in the lower portion of Conway will be affected by the work, which will be on 10th Street and 3rd Avenue on Dec. 4.

This work will consist of the water system being shut off in order to make necessary connections.

“Conway Borough will make every attempt to limit the interruption of the shut-off area to the residents and businesses in the work area. However, it may be necessary to shut-off the entire lower portion of Conway Borough,” borough officials said.

