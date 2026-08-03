Wayfair to expand physical presence with Pittsburgh store

PITTSBURGH — Popular online retailer Wayfair is planning to open a physical store in Pittsburgh.

According to a press release, the store is expected to open at North Hills Village in 2027.

“Pittsburgh is a region celebrated for its strong community roots and distinct architectural character, making it an incredibly exciting market for our physical retail expansion,” said Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair.

The 95,000 square-foot store will be filled with a curated selection of Wayfair verified products organized by room and style. It will also have an on-site design studio fit for all types of home projects.

Wayfair currently has three physical stores, with plans to add multiple more locations across the country.

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