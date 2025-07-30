Waynesburg community celebrates annual Rain Day with light wet weather Tuesday morning

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — Waynesburg’s annual Rain Day celebration was held on Tuesday.

The event is held every July 29th, rain or shine, and dates back to 1874. According to the Rain Day Festival website, that was when an unknown farmer, since identified as Caleb Ely, told pharmacist William Allison that it always seemed to rain on his birthday, July 29. Allison began keeping an annual record of rainfall on that day and the community has kept track ever since.

This year, the outcome was as expected. Light rain fell at the Rain Day celebration at 11:21 a.m.

The community celebrates the day with live performances on two stages, crafts, food, carnival games and several contests.

“I think it’s amazing how we can all come together as a community and celebrate what each of us are doing with all the vendors, said Camryn Hawfield, who was named Miss Rain Day. ”It’s just a beautiful experience."

Wayne Drop, the official Rain Day mascot, attended the event to celebrate with visiting families.

It has rained 119 times out of the 152 festivals that have been held.

