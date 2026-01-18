‘We did it’: Monaca officials dedicate brand-new, $4.2M fire station

MONACA, Pa. — A community in Beaver County has a brand-new fire station.

Monaca borough officials held a special dedication for the building on Saturday.

“‘This can’t be done, there’s no way we are going to build a multi-million dollar fire department for little ol’ Monaca,’” Monaca Councilman Christopher Shotter said. “We did it. So, for those who are out there who say you can’t, keep persevering.”

The $4.2 million station was funded through various grants and borough money.

State Rep. Robert Matzie (D-District 16) said the building shows community pride and will pave the way for future investment.

“When you’re trying to attract other folks to come to a community, one of the things a private developer looks at is the pride of a community...,” Matzie said. “When they come in, and they see this building, when they come in and see the streetscape next year, when it’s all said and done, they’re going to say, ‘Boy, this town really cares about themselves. We want to invest, we want to be part of the fabric of that communtiy as well.’”

Officials broke ground on the station back in 2024.

