Local officials break ground on new fire department in Monaca Borough

MONACA, Pa. — Officials broke ground on a new fire department in Beaver County on Saturday.

Monaca Borough received an additional grant of $1.5 million for a new fire department on Friday. This marks a total of $2.3 million going towards the project.

The new building will merge three former stations into one building.

Rep. Rob Matzie, County Commissioner Tony Amadio and Monaca Borough Manger Dave Kramer gathered to officially kick the project off with a groundbreaking ceremony on Pacific Avenue at 1 p.m.

The building is expected to be 27,000 square feet and two stories tall. It will be used to for police, fire and administrative needs. It will also act as a home for emergency vehicles.

The Monaca Newsletter said the building is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

