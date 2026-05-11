‘We grow stronger’: Indiana Township church holds first Sunday service since devastating fire

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This Mother’s Day looked very different for parishioners at Trinity United Church of Christ after a devastating fire heavily damaged the church earlier this week.

Members gathered Sunday morning inside the Indiana Township Community Center instead of their sanctuary, leaning on faith and one another as they processed the emotional loss.

“We are not where we would like to be,” Pastor Rev. David Mears said during the livestreamed service.

Mears told Channel 11 the congregation is grieving, but reminded members that the church is more than a building.

“It is a hard morning for us, but we are gathering because the church is not that building behind us, but it is God’s people coming together to worship,” Mears said.

Despite the unconventional setting, Mears focused his message on “showing up for others,” something he says the community has done in the days since the fire.

“We are on innumerable prayer lists across the country, and I would guess around the world,” Mears said during the service.

Church member John Dick said emotions remain high, but seeing the support from the community brought comfort.

“It’s a terrible tragedy that happened to our church, but to watch how not only the congregation has rallied, but the community around us has stepped up, has just been a great blessing for all of us,” Dick said.

At times emotional, Mears shared with Channel 11 that he believes the setback will ultimately strengthen the church’s faith community.

“It’s kind of like grief. Little things will make you spiral, and then you go, ‘Well, I need to go forward,’” Mears said.

Congregants echoed that sentiment, saying they hope their response to hardship inspires others watching their journey.

“We grow stronger as a result of this. That we put on a great example for the community of how people can deal with hardship and challenge,” Dick said.

The pastor plans to meet with an insurance adjuster Monday morning.

He said none of the church’s historical archives were ruined, and the Sunday school side of the church remains in relatively good condition.

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