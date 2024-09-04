Wednesday will have chilly morning, temperatures near 80 come afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It will be another spectacular day, but you’ll want a few layers to start the day with temperatures in the 40s in much of the area. You can carry the jacket home as abundant sunshine will warm us up to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

We’ll stay dry much of the week. High temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s the second half of the week with rain holding off until late Friday and Saturday.

The weekend will start wet with rain early Saturday. The rain will shut off during the afternoon, but it will be much cooler with highs struggling to get out of the 60s. Sunday is the pick day of the weekend when it will be sunny and seasonably cool.

