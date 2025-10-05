Week-long ramp restrictions for I-79 Wexford Interchange Project start Monday

New temporary restrictions start Monday related to the I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange project.

According to PennDOT, from Oct. 6-10, the southbound Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 910/Wexford Bayne Road will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This restriction will allow crews to conduct utility realocation work.

The work will also close one of the two turning lanes from westbound Route 910/Wexford Bayne Road to the southbound I-79 on-ramp.

This $46.5 million project aims to improve the interchange by constructing a new single-point urban interchange (SPUI) at the I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange. The project is expected to continue through the 2027 construction season.

The construction will affect both directions of I-79 between approximately 1.5 miles north of the I-79/I-279 split to Mingo Road, the I-79 interchange on- and off-ramps at Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) and Route 910 between Nicholson Road Drive and Brandt School Road/VIP.

