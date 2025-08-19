I-79/Route 910 interchange project in Wexford looking to curb traffic backups, lessen accidents

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A two-year-long project is about to begin at the Interstate 79/ Route 910 interchange near Soergel Orchards in Wexford.

“The fall timing for the beginning of the project is unfortunate, but it is a two-year project, so it’s going to overlap during that time,” said Eric Voll of Soergel Orchards. “Anyway, so I guess for a lack of a better term, rip off the Band-Aid, now let’s get into it and get it started.”

PennDOT will build two bridges that will allow both North and southbound access to I-79 from one intersection rather than two just a short distance apart.

“It just looks like it will be a lot smoother, less stop lights right here in that very tight little area that exists right now,” said Voll. “and I just feel like, again, It might take a bit of a learning curve for people to figure out how to navigate everything, but I think it’s the right move.”

Lori Ruffolo travels Route 910 every day and agrees that two stoplights aren’t necessary.

“When you do come to that stoplight, stop and when you turn, then you have to stop again, and then you see the backup of traffic,” said Ruffolo.

PennDOT said the $46 million project will also extend the off-ramp, which they hope will eliminate traffic backing onto I-79, especially during the fall, and lessen the number of accidents due to the two stoplights.

“Everybody, be patient, be safe. We’re going to be here and we look forward to hosting everybody that we possibly can,” said Voll.

As for now, PennDOT is still moving equipment into the area, but come next week, details about overnight lane closures in this area will be released.

