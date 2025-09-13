Weekend of festivities honoring Roberto Clemente kicks off with charitable dinner

PITTSBURGH — The legacy of one of the greatest Pirates’ lives on through the Roberto Clemente Foundation Ambassadors Dinner.

The dinner was the kick-off to a weekend full of events honoring the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente. It featured a panel with former teammates and the Hall of Famer’s two sons.

“We’re so grateful,” Roberto Clemente Jr. said. “We give credit to mom, mom really took the torch right after the accident happened, and because of her, I think 53 years later we are still talking about that legacy.”

Keeping with Clemente’s charitable spirit, proceeds from the event benefit the Roberto Clemente Fund at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The festivities continue Saturday with a Little Legends Day of Play and the Clemente Museum Festival Fundraiser on the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

Sunday will include an exclusive screening of the new “Clemente” documentary at PNC Park.

Then, the MLB’s Clemente Day on Monday as the Pirates face off at home against the Cubs.

