PNC Park hosting exclusive screening of ‘Clemente’ on eve of Roberto Clemente Day

PITTSBURGH — PNC Park is hosting an exclusive screening of the award-winning documentary “Clemente” in September.

The documentary explores the life and legacy of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente. It was produced by Vinegar Hill and executive-produced by LeBron James and Richard Linklater, and won the 2024 Documentary Spotlight Audience Award at SXSW.

Tickets for the Sept. 14 event are available for $15 each or two for $21, reflecting the number Clemente famously wore. VIP tickets, which include a post-screening Q&A panel and light refreshments, are priced at $75.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with programming starting at 7:15 p.m. and the screening at 7:30 p.m. on the PNC Park main scoreboard.

Following the screening, VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with members of the Clemente family, former Pirates and other guests.

All proceeds from the event will be split between the Clemente Foundation and in support of the production of the film.

The event takes place the day before with Major League Baseball’s annual Roberto Clemente Day, when all 30 clubs honor his life, humanitarian spirit and impact on the game.

