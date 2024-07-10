Weekend lane closures planned for McKnight Road improvement project

There will be weekend lane closures on McKnight Road in Pittsburgh and Ross and McCandless townships.

The road will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Nelson Run Road and Braunlich Drive from 7 p.m. Friday, July 12 through 6 a.m. Monday, July 15. Crews will conduct concrete beam repairs to the bridge that carries McKnight Road over the Evergreen Road/Babcock Boulevard interchange, as well as concrete repairs. Motorists will still have access to the businesses along the corridor.

The restrictions are anticipated for the next three consecutive weekends. Details and confirmation will be provided before each weekend, according to PennDOT.

The work is part of the $26.99 million McKnight Road improvement project. Work will include bridge and culvert preservation, milling and paving, base repairs, drainage upgrades and repairs, pipe cleaning, guide rail, signal, and ADA ramp upgrades, waterline replacement, concrete mountable curb replacement and new signage and pavement markings between Venture Street and Perrymont Road.

