Year-long construction project on McKnight Road gets underway on President’s Day

PITTSBURGH — A year-long construction project on McKnight Road in the North Hills will get underway on President’s Day.

The $225 million improvement project, which is focused on a long stretch of McKnight Road between Venture Street in the city of Pittsburgh and Perrymont Road in McCandless, was originally scheduled to begin on Feb. 5.

PennDOT said work was postponed due to the weather forecast and cold overnight temperatures.

>> Year-long construction project on McKnight Road getting underway soon

According to a PennDOT release, work will include:

Bridge and culvert preservation

Milling and paving

Base repairs

Drainage upgrades and repairs

Pipe cleaning

Guide rail, signal, and ADA ramp upgrades

Waterline replacement

Concrete mountable curb replacement

New signage and pavement

Initial work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews begin pipe and drainage cleaning.

Drivers can also expect around-the-clock single-lane restrictions throughout project in the areas on McKnight Road which have three lanes of traffic, PennDOT said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group