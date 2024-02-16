Local

Year-long construction project on McKnight Road gets underway on President's Day

Year-long construction project on McKnight Road postponed until further notice

PITTSBURGH — A year-long construction project on McKnight Road in the North Hills will get underway on President’s Day.

The $225 million improvement project, which is focused on a long stretch of McKnight Road between Venture Street in the city of Pittsburgh and Perrymont Road in McCandless, was originally scheduled to begin on Feb. 5.

PennDOT said work was postponed due to the weather forecast and cold overnight temperatures.

According to a PennDOT release, work will include:

  • Bridge and culvert preservation
  • Milling and paving
  • Base repairs
  • Drainage upgrades and repairs
  • Pipe cleaning
  • Guide rail, signal, and ADA ramp upgrades
  • Waterline replacement
  • Concrete mountable curb replacement
  • New signage and pavement

Initial work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews begin pipe and drainage cleaning.

Drivers can also expect around-the-clock single-lane restrictions throughout project in the areas on McKnight Road which have three lanes of traffic, PennDOT said.

