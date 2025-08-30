Wegmans clears final hurdle to start construction on first store in Pittsburgh region

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A popular grocery store chain is one step closer to opening its first store in the Pittsburgh region.

Our partners at the Butler Eagle report that Wegmans cleared the final hurdle needed to start construction by receiving final land development and conditional use approval after a public hearing at a supervisor’s meeting on Thursday.

The store will be located on Cool Springs Drive in Cranberry Township, adjacent to the UPMC Lemieux Complex.

The 115,000 square foot supermarket is expected to create up to 500 jobs, most of which will be filled locally.

Wegmans plans for the store to open in 2027, but an exact date has not yet been announced.

