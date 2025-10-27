‘We’re not finishing’ Steelers defense shouldering most of second-half collapse against Packers

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers fell short in quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ reunion with the Packers.

On Monday, the defense shouldered much of the blame after a second-half collapse.

Among those problems is a lack of splash plays in recent weeks.

A team that prides itself on sacks and turnovers hasn’t been producing much of either.

The Steelers defense hasn’t produced a turnover since week four in Ireland against Minnesota. They’ve also had just two sacks in the last two games.

After last night’s game, Channel 11 asked Cam Heyward what he thinks is preventing this defense from creating the splash plays that are supposed to be such a large part of their identity.

“We’re not winning those one-on-one plays. I thought we had good pressure early. We’re not finishing. We’re getting takeaways in the run game. Our red zone numbers are way too high. Just because we get down there, doesn’t mean we have to get seven,” Heyward said.

The Steelers were also hit hard with injuries last night.

New national reports say depth D-lineman Daniel Ekuale is out for the year with a torn ACL.

We’re still waiting to hear about safety Deshon Elliott, who Mike Tomlin said suffered a significant knee injury during the game.

