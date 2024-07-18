West Mifflin Police Department asking for help finding missing 15-year-old boy

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The West Mifflin Police Departmenr is asking for help finding a missing teen.

Zayon Thompson, 15, is described as 6 feet tall with short braids.

Polie said he was last seen on Tuesday, July 16 at around 1 p.m. wearing a white t-shirt and carying a black and gray camo bookbag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-0600.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group