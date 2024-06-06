West Mifflin police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Janiya, 14, is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 100 pounds.

Police said she may be in the East Hills or in Duquesne.

Anyone with information on Janiya’s whereabouts is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125.

