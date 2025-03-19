West Mifflin police trying to find missing 19-year-old with autism

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police are asking for help locating a missing man with autism.
The department is trying to find Justin Tennerelli, 19, who hasn’t been seen since Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Tennerelli is a white man last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans. He also wears glasses.
Police didn’t immediately release a photo of Tennerelli.
Anyone who knows where Tennerelli is should contact the department by calling 412-461-0600.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group