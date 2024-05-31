West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — The West Nile Virus has been found in Allegheny County mosquitos.

The Allegheny County Health Department said the virus was found in mosquitos in Garfield on May 21.

The last reported human case of West Nile Virus was in Sept. 2023, health officials say.

“Generally, the species of mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are active from dusk to dawn, explained ACHD Vector Control Specialist Nicholas Baldauf. “Residents can deter mosquito bites by using insect repellent on exposed skin or choosing to wear long sleeves and pants. Both methods are effective at reducing or eliminating the possibility of getting a mosquito bite.”

The Health Department said it will set mosquito traps to help prevent infection.

“County residents play an important role when it comes to reducing the area’s mosquito population,” said Baldauf. “Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half inch of stagnant water, so residents should pay close attention to potential breeding sites like stagnant water in tires, unused swimming pools, buckets, corrugated piping, and clogged gutters.”

Larvicide will be placed in known breeding sites for mosquitos throughout Allegheny County.

There are no current vaccines or medications for the West Nile Virus.

Residents can report possible mosquito breeding sites to the Allegheny County Health Department on an online form or by calling 412-350-4046.

Officials say less than one person of people who are infected develop a serious illness.

