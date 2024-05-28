West View receives $1M federal investment toward revitalization plan

WEST VIEW, Pa. — Over the last several years, the heart of West View has seen many upgrades from new curbs to new light posts. The Borough just received $1 million to put towards the rest of its revitalization plan. Business owners say it’s also about preserving what’s been here for decades.

“That’s my great-great grandma’s sewing machine right there,” said Beth Schellhaas.

Beth Schellhaas’s mother opened West View Floral Shoppe 48 years ago.

“Sometimes I sit back there and say ‘mom what did you get me into’ but no I’m really lucky,” said Schellhaas.

While some mom and pop shops have closed in the business district, many are still thriving.

“There are still some which makes it very special,” said Schellhaas.

The goal now is to attract even more.

“We’re just trying to make it bigger, better, stronger,” said West View Borough Manager and Chief of Police Bruce Fromlak.

The current revitalization project started in 2019. Prior to that, 1980 was the last time the business district saw any upgrades.

“The funding only goes so far,” said Fromlak.

Congressman Chris Deluzio secured even more federal funding for West View.

“We need good strong infrastructure in business districts like this,” said Congressman Chris Deluzio. “Things like expanding and rebuilding the volunteer fire department. Safer crosswalks. Spaces for community gatherings. We’ve got to invest in these things. Real tangible things that can hold a community like West View together.”

The plan is to also add new bike lanes, benches and trees.

“It is for the businesses but it’s also for the residents and the visitors of West View to be able to enjoy our community,” said Fromlak.

“I just think it’s going to go a long way to really refresh things,” said Schellhaas.

This project is expected to be complete in another two years.

