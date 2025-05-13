West Virginia man accused of traveling over 200 miles to sexually assault teen girl in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of traveling more than two hundred miles to meet with an underage girl.

“I just hope she’s OK,” Tessa’s Cherin told Channel 11.

People who live in the Moon area are stunned to hear about the sexual assault that police say happened at America’s Best Value Inn on University Boulevard.

According to detectives, 22-year-old Dustin Marshall took a bus from West Virginia to Moon, booked a hotel room there, then sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

“I’m glad it’s getting broadcast, and hopefully people will know about it so they can keep safe,” Cherie said.

Investigators told Channel 11, officers were called to the hotel for reports that Marshall and the teen were fighting for hours.

Police tell Channel 11, Marshall originally lied about his age and identification, but later admitted who he was.

When police searched his phone, they say they found sexual photos of Marshall and the victim, plus other possible victims who appeared underage.

And in his Google history, officers say Marshall searched the “age of consent in PA,” “Hotels in Moon Township,” and “is it a legal for an 18 year old to own a 15 year old.”

Marshall is out of jail on non-monetary bond.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group