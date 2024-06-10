Local

West Virginia man, woman charged after Washington bank robbery

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man and woman are facing charges after a bank robbery in Washington County in early June.

The First National Bank along Washington Road in North Strabane Township was robbed on June 5.

Court documents allege Brandon Scerri and Kayla Pruett, both of Wellsburg, West Virginia, were involved in the robbery.

Scerri allegedly handed a note to the bank teller at around 9:45 a.m. and was handed cash. Court documents say he never showed a weapon.

Pruett waited in the car during the robbery, which investigators learned had a stolen plate on it.

At 10:06 a.m., Scerri and Pruett are seen buying things at Walgreens on surveillance video. Shortly after, the duo went to KFC, bought food and sat in the dining area.

Scerri and Pruett are both charged with robbery. At this time, they have not been arrested.

