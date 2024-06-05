Police looking for North Strabane Township bank robbery suspect

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank in North Strabane Township Wednesday.

According to North Strabane Township police, officers were called to the First National Bank on Washington Road just before 10 a.m. for a bank robbery.

A male entered the bank and gave the teller a threatening demand note, police said.

North Strabane police said they are working with City of Washington police to see if the robbery is linked to another recent bank robbery in their jurisdiction.

Anyone with information on the robbery, including information on the suspect, is asked to submit a tip at 724-746-4090 or tips@nstpd.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group