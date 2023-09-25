Westbound ramp to I-79 Cranberry Interchange closed through Friday

A ramp closure coming off the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Interstate 76, westbound at the Cranberry Interchange will cause a detour this week.

The off-ramp to Interstate 79 is closed until 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29. This is to allow for concrete pavement repairs as part of an ongoing repair and maintenance project at the Cranberry Interchange.

Traffic will be directed onto Route 19, Perry Highway, during the closure. I-79 northbound traffic will be detoured onto Route 19 North to Route 228 East, then exit onto I-79 North. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Route 19 South to the I-79 South exit.

Travelers should expect higher-than-normal traffic.

