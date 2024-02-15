Western Pa. couple celebrates 75th anniversary of 1st date at same restaurant, table

EDINBORO, Pa. — A couple from western Pennsylvania is getting lots of love online after a post detailed how they spent the 75th anniversary of their first date.

Wayne and Daisy (Tucker) Wilkins spent the day reliving their first date at the same place, Crossroads Dinor in Edinboro. The couple even sat at the same corner table.

The restaurant said Wayne and Daisy were both students at Edinboro University and will be 94 this year. They will also celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary in October.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group