Western Pennsylvania communities are already celebrating Independence Day

PITTSBURGH — Communities across our region are already celebrating Independence Day.

In Lawrenceville, neighbors came together on Saturday to celebrate in Arsenal Park.

It’s the 80th year for the event held by the Lawrenceville Fireworks Committee.

“It’s the longest-standing fireworks celebration in the City of Pittsburgh, as far as I know,” Dave Breingan said.

One of the highlights outside of the fireworks show was lifelong Lawrencville neighbor Leny Garlicki kicking off the festivities by singing the National Anthem for the 49th year.

It wasn’t only Lawrencville celebrating America’s 250th birthday on Saturday.

Dozens of groups paraded through Downtown Connellsville, then gathered for a festival at Yough River Park.

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