Western Pennsylvania communities honor veterans through annual parades Saturday

Some Western Pennsylvania communities got a head start to Veterans Day celebrations by honoring area service members during parades on Saturday.

Charleroi held its first Veterans Day Parade since the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday morning.

The festivities featured veterans, first responders and local bands. They marched from the American Legion through downtown Charleroi.

Greene County also honored veterans with a parade through downtown Waynesburg.

More than 75 groups marched from the courthouse down High Street.

The Greene County Council organizes the parade every year.

“We especially would like to thank our veterans that we are here to honor every Veterans Day for their dedication and their service,” said Angela Baker, the Greene County Veterans Day Parade chair.

The parade ended with a free celebration at The Denny House.

