Western Pennsylvania native qualifies for 2026 Winter Olympics skeleton sled racing team

A Western Pennsylvania athlete has reportedly secured a spot for the Winter Olympics.

On social media, Johnstown area native Daniel Barefoot announced his qualification for the US skeleton sled racing roster.

Barefoot told NBC Affiliate WJAC that he has been competing in the sport for the last nine years and has experienced a wide range of emotions along his journey to Milan.

He’s especially grateful for the financial support he’s received along the way, since he wouldn’t be where he is today without the help.

“Really quickly, you realize it not only takes everything that you’re making financially, but it takes everything that you’re able to hold mentally and emotionally, and if you really are gonna reach the top of where you’re trying to get, it takes more than what you’re capable of,” Barefoot said.

Barefoot is traveling to Europe for the official team naming ceremony on Saturday. Then, he’ll go to Austria for training and acclimation.

If you wish to support Barefoot’s journey to Milan, a GoFundMe has been created.

