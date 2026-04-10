Westinghouse Electric sets stage for fleet-scale nuclear reactor rollout

Westinghouse Electric Co. is taking another step on the road to scaling up the production of its AP1000 modular reactor.

The Cranberry Township-based Westinghouse said its latest filing with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission makes Plant Vogtle Unit 4 the standard reference plant for future deployment in the United States. That’s what will be used for the design control document, which the NRC requires to provide the technical details for a reactor like the AP1000 meeting the safety and regulatory requirements.

Westinghouse said the revision helps further the company’s strategic plan for what it called the fleet-scale deployment of the AP1000 modular reactor.

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