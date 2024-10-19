Westinghouse takes field with only 11 players after fight, wins game against Perry Traditional

PITTSBURGH — Only 11 players were eligible to take the field for Westinghouse during their game against Perry Traditional Friday night.

All of the other players were suspended after a bench-clearing fight last week.

Westinghouse went into the game 10 and 0 against Perry Traditional.

Their coach said he told the team they have to put in the work to prepare for unprecedented moments.

“[It’s] a situation where we allowed it to be out of our hands. So we’re taking the consequence, we’re holding ourselves accountable, not feeling sorry for ourselves, and just playing as a team, competing,” said coach Donta Green.

The final score was Westinghouse 68, Perry Traditional 0.

