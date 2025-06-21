Westmoreland County Airshow celebrates its 100th year

UNITY TOWNSHIP. Pa. — The Westmoreland County Airshow is celebrating its centennial year.

The 2025 Shop’N Save Westmoreland International Airshow is running at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport from Saturday through Sunday.

The event offers families a chance to see a wide range of historic and fascinating aircraft and to get up close and personal with some.

This year’s headliner is the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds. According to the Westmoreland County Airshow website, the team of planes was first established in 1971 to “demonstrate the skill, professionalism, and teamwork of Canadian Forces personnel.”

“It was unexpected, but certainly very welcome,” said Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo. “We are ramping up our planning and looking forward to a wonderful event.”

Monzo was excited to say that this year’s show marked the 100th held at the airport in Unity Township. At that time, it was the Longview Flying Field. The first show featured flights by Charles “Charlie” Bruce Carroll, an aviation enthusiast from Scottdale who bought an Army surplus Curtis Jenny in 1919, he said. During a time where there were no aviation regulations and pilot licenses were not required, Carroll’s group participated in barnstorming, fly-ins, parachute jumps and wing walks.

