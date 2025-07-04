Westmoreland County Arts and Heritage Festival kicks off 51st year on pleasant summer day

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival is underway.

The festival kicked off at Twin Lakes Park on Friday for its 51st year.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

More than 200 craft booths have been set up for the festival, offering crafts, unique artwork and food.

“There’s lots of different tasting foods, so try something that you’ve never had before,” Shrader said.

Organizers said Twin Lakes Park is the perfect place to hold the celebration.

“We’re covering eight and a half acres of the park with a lot of art, a lot of crafts and a lot of fun,” said Westmoreland County Arts and Heritage Festival Executive Director Diane Shrader.

Twin Lakes Park offers visitors a chance to passively enjoy the visual art and get active in the nice summer weather.

“Westmoreland County is the owner of the park. They do have paddle boats for people to go out and paddle around. You can pull right up to the island stage and listen to some music,” Shrader said.

Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation said those musical performances will include a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Beatlemania Now and various community musicians.

