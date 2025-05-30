Westmoreland County attorney accused of stealing over $300K from woman’s estate

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County attorney is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands from a woman’s estate.

Robert Klingensmith, 61, of Murrysville, faces charges of theft, financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, theft by failure to make required payment or disposition of funds.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office shared information, saying Klingensmith was hired to handle the estate of a woman who died on April 5, 2022.

Police received a tip about suspicious activity happening on Klingensmith’s iolta account. An iolta account is a trust account used by attorneys to hold a client’s funds separate from a business and professional account.

After reviewing the activity, police learned that more than $311,000 was removed from the account over the course of August 2021 to March 2024.

The money was removed through ATM withdrawals and or checks.

Investigators said he also failed to file an inheritance tax return, tax payments or distribute money to the victim’s four heirs.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group