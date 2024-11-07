Westmoreland County attorney arrested, accused of gambling with $31K stolen from victim

LATROBE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County attorney has been arrested.

According to a release from the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, John Allen Roth, 69, of Latrobe has been charged with theft, financial exploitation, deceptive business practices, and receiving stolen property.

Roth allegedly stole $31,000 from an incarcerated woman and then used that money to gamble.

The victim, a woman in her 60s who was previously deemed not competent to stand trial on other pending cases, told police Roth came to her and said he could get her out of prison if she agreed to a $2,5000 representation fee.

Roth allegedly went back to the prison and asked the woman to appoint one of his employees as her power of attorney in March 2024. The victim later told police she did not know who the appointed power of attorney was.

Transaction records show cash withdraws by Roth and one of his employees that exceeded $31,000 from April to August.

Roth’s “Player’s Club” account at Live! Casino was searched and more than $382,000 in transactions at the casino were found from April to September.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said, “These allegations are nothing short of disheartening, that someone who is expected to uphold and abide by the law would be accused of taking advantage of a client in such a vulnerable state. I would encourage any other person who may have been victimized in a similar capacity to contact our office to report it. I thank County Detective Nicholas Caesar for his hard work in investigating this crime.”

Police said Roth never entered an appearance as the victim’s legal representation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group