Westmoreland County attorney arrested during standoff with police serving warrant

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County attorney accused of stealing from a woman’s estate was arrested after a standoff with officers who were serving a warrant, authorities say.

Police arrested Robert Klingensmith, 61, of Murrysville, at his office on Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville on Saturday, according to a Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson. The warrant for his arrest was issued last week.

Klingensmith reportedly sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the “brief” standoff with police. Officials say he underwent life-preserving surgery, but his condition is not known.

Leading up to his arrest, Klingensmith was charged with theft, financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person and theft by failure to make required payment or disposition of funds.

Authorities claim that Klingensmith stole money from a woman’s estate that he was hired to handle, using ATM withdrawals and/or checks. He allegedly removed more than $311,000 from the account between August 2021 to March 2024.

Investigators also claim Klingensmith failed to file an inheritance tax return, tax payments or distribute money to the victim’s four heirs.

