Westmoreland County barn destroyed in fire

By WPXI.com News Staff

Tree Mills Road barn fire Firefighters put out hotspots following a fire in a Westmoreland County barn.

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn in Westmoreland County was completely destroyed in a fire on Monday afternoon.

A Westmoreland County 911 official tells Channel 11 that a fire on the 200 block of Tree Mills Road in Salem Township was reported around 12:45 p.m.

Slickville Assistant Fire Chief David Rader says the barn was fully engulfed in flames before anyone got on scene. He says smoke from the fire was visible for miles.

No animals or people were hurt in the fire. Rader says the barn was used to store hay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

